Yoshinori Matsuoka's Gate of Nightmares Manga Adaptation Ends

Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app published the 19th and last chapter of Yoshinori Matsuoka's manga adaptation of Square Enix 's Gate of Nightmares smartphone RPG on August 3. The first compiled volume of the manga shipped on June 9 and the second and final volume will ship on September 9.

Matsuoka launched the manga in the Magazine Pocket app on December 8. This year's combined second and third issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine also published the first chapter of the manga on December 8 to commemorate the launch.

Hiro Mashima and Square Enix are credited with the original work.

Square Enix launched the game on October 26. The game features character designs and world-building by Fairy Tail and Edens Zero manga creator Hiro Mashima .

The game is a traditional sword-and-sorcery fantasy set in the real world and Lemurias, a parallel world where people's dreams blend together and become real. On Lemurias, monstrous creatures known as Nightmares are born from people's fear and torment. The story begins with the meeting of the girl Emma and the boy Azel. Emma is a Nightwalker, trained to fight by using Nightmares. Azel is a boy who seems to attract Nightmares to himself.

Jin Fujisawa, the scenario writer for many games in Square Enix 's long-running Dragon Quest RPG series, is writing the scenario for the game. Yasuharu Takanashi , who composed the music for the television anime of Mashima's Fairy Tail manga, is composing the game's music.