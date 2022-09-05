Love, Death & Robots Animated Anthology Series Wins Primetime Emmy Award

The staff of the Primetime Emmy Awards revealed the winners of the 74th annual awards across two nights on Saturday and Sunday.

The Love, Death & Robots animated anthology series won the Outstanding Short Form Animated Program for its short "Jibaro." Polygon Pictures animated the "The Very Pulse Of The Machine" segment for the series' third volume.

"The Duel" animated short from Lucasfilm 's Star Wars: Visions anthology was also nominated in the category.

Additionally, Netflix 's live-action adaptation of Sunrise 's Cowboy Bebop anime was nominated for Outstanding Main Title Design, but Severance won the award.

No anime received nominations in the Outstanding Animated Program category. Arcane: League of Legends won the award.



Source: Entertainment Weekly