'Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun' Anime Season 3 Announces More Cast, Theme Songs

The staff for the television anime of Osamu Nishi 's Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun ( Mairimashita! Iruma-kun ) manga announced on Monday the opening and ending themes for the third season. In addition, Hiroki Yasumoto will join the cast as Orobas Coco, the Great Prince of Hell.

Fantastics From Exile Tribe will perform the opening theme song "Girigiri Ride it Out" (On the Edge Ride it Out). Pop house unit Wednesday Campanella will perform the ending theme song "Nabe Bugyо̄" (Hotpot Boss).

The third season will debut on October 8. The season will center on Iruma competing with classmates to gather ingredients in a demonic jungle, all to prepare for an upcoming harvest festival.

The third season includes returning main staff members. Makoto Moriwaki is returning to direct the third season at Bandai Namco Pictures , with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu once again in charge of series composition. Yumiko Hara is the new character designer. Akimitsu Honma is once again composing the music.

The first anime premiered in October 2019 on NHK Educational , and had 23 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , and also streamed an English dub. The second season premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and debuted an English dub in June 2021.

Nishi launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2017.

The story of Mairimashita! Iruma-kun follows Iruma, a kind-hearted 14-year-old boy whose parents sell him to demons for their own selfish interests. However, the demon he is sold to has no grandson of his own, so he dotes on Iruma and sends him to demon school.

Source: Comic Natalie