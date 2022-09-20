BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense Anime's 2nd Season Delayed to January 2023

New season's 1st promo video reveals returning staff, studio

Kadokawa announced on Tuesday that the second season of the BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. anime will now premiere in January 2023. The show was previously scheduled to premiere this year.

Kadokawa also revealed the staff for the show's second season. Shin Oonuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , WATAMOTE ) is directing the first season at SILVER LINK . ( Mirai Minato co-directed the first season with Oonuma). Fumihiko Shimo ( Anima Yell! , New Game! ) is again in charge of series composition. Kazuya Hirata ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Sunohara-Sō no Kanrinin-san ) will again design the characters and serve as chief animation director. Hiroyuki Honda will also serve as chief animation director. Taro Masuda is returning to compose the music.

The show's first season will be rebroadcast starting on October 6.

The first anime of Yuumikan 's Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu. novels premiered in Japan in January 2020. Funimation streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The company also streamed an English dub.

The novels' story centers on Kaede Honjō, who is invited by her friend Risa Shiramine to play a virtual reality MMO game with her. While Kaede doesn't dislike games, what she really, truly dislikes is being in pain. She creates a character named Maple, and decides to put all her points in VIT to minimize pain. As a result, she moves slowly, can't use magic, and even a rabbit can get the best of her. But as it turns out, she acquires a skill known as "Absolute Defense" as a result of her pumping points into VIT, as well as a "Counter Skill" that works against special moves. Now, with her ability to nullify all damage, she goes on adventures.

Yuumikan began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2016, and is still releasing chapters of the story on the site. Kadokawa began releasing the story in print novel form with art by Koin in September 2017.

Jirō Oimoto launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in May 2018.



Source: Press release