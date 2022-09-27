takt op. Smartphone Game Launches Next Spring

The staff for Bandai Namco Arts and DeNA 's takt op. (pronounced "takt opus") project announced during a live stream on Monday that the takt op. Unmei wa Akaki Senritsu no Machi o game will launch in spring 2023 on iOS and Android devices. The game's website unveiled a new promotional video for the game on Monday.

In addition, the staff unveiled a new video featuring a new Musicart named Pomp and Circumstance, embodying the spirit of Edward Elgar 's "Pomp and Circumstance Marches No.1" (Op.39-1). Hina Tachibana voices the character.

The staff unveiled another new Musicart named Erlkönig, embodying the spirit of Franz Schubert 's "Erlkönig" (Op. 1, D 328). Hisako Tōjō voices the character.

The game was originally planned for a 2021 launch, but was delayed beyond that year.

The television anime part of the project premiered in October 2021, and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and added an English dub on April 23.

In the story of the takt op. Destiny anime, one day a black meteorite fell on the world, and the world completely changed. The meteorite produced grotesque monsters called D2, which started running rampant. D2 very quickly banned all music, which was the one thing able to overcome them. But there were some people who resisted the D2. They are young women who hold the power of music, the "Musicart." These young women hold "scores" that are able to defeat the monsters. And there are also people who lead these women, the Conductor.

The anime takes place in America in the year 2047, which has fallen to ruin thanks to the D2. Takt, a Conductor, is partnered with a Musicart named Destiny. Takt yearns for music to be returned to the world, and Destiny wishes to destroy the D2. Their aim is to travel to New York.

Kino launched a manga adaptation of the anime that launched in Kadokawa 's Comic Alive magazine on August 26.

DeNA and Ouji Hiroi ( Sakura Wars creator) are credited with the original work. LAM is drafting the original character designs. Musician Marasy is the "key pianist." The artist yish is in charge of background concept art. Orchestral conductor Hirofumi Kurita is credited as a musical research adviser.