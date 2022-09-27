Yōko Nogiri Launches New Manga in November

Love triangle story follows girl whose divorced parents have remarried

This year's November issue of Kodansha 's Dessert magazine revealed on Saturday that Yōko Nogiri ( Those Not-So-Sweet Boys , That Wolf-Boy is Mine! ) is launching a new manga in the magazine's January 2023 issue in November.

The story follows a girl whose divorced parents have remarried after eight years. Her handsome big brother and childhood friend are now in her life again, and she cannot choose whom to be with in this love triangle.

Nogiri launched the Those Not-So-Sweet Boys ( Amakunai Karera no Nichijo wa ) manga in Dessert in January 2019, and ended it in September 2021. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in January.

Kodansha Comics previously published all four volumes of Nogiri's That Wolf-Boy is Mine! manga, as well as all three volumes of Nogiri's Love in Focus manga.