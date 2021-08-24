Yōko Nogiri's Those Not-So-Sweet Boys Manga Ends in Next Chapter

will ship 4th compiled volume in English on September 21

The October issue of Kodansha 's Dessert magazine announced on Tuesday that that Yōko Nogiri 's Those Not-So-Sweet Boys ( Amakunai Karera no Nichijo wa ) manga will end in its next chapter on September 24.

The September issue of Kodansha 's Dessert magazine revealed that manga was entering its final arc last month.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English and shipped the third compiled volume on June 15. The company will ship the fourth compiled volume on September 21. The publisher describes the story:

Midori drops her wallet on her first day of high school, but her new classmate Ichijo swoops in to help. She wants to thank him, but he's part of a tight-knit trio and none of them are ever in class! Rumor has it that they all got expelled for acting up, and studious Midori's actually at risk of expulsion, too… In order to help support her family, she has a part-time job, which is against the school rules. When the chairman of the school board catches her leaving work, he says he'll let it go—but only if she's up to the task of bringing the three boys back to school. Well, why not? It'll be a piece of cake…right?

Nogiri launched the manga in Dessert in January 2019, and Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on July 13.

Kodansha Comics previously published all four volumes of Nogiri's That Wolf-Boy is Mine! manga, as well as all three volumes of Nogiri's Love in Focus manga.