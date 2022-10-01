RetroCrush Streams Cyber City Oedo 808 OVA

Digital Media Rights' RetroCrush streaming service announced on Twitter on September 24 that it is now streaming the Cyber City Oedo 808 original video anime. The streaming service began streaming the English dub of the anime on Friday.

Discotek released the OVA on Blu-ray Disc in March 2021 and describes the story:

The year is 2808. The place: Oedo, a cybernetic megalopolis of the future where the dreams of a brighter tomorrow are drowning in a tide of violence, vice, and villainy. Driven to breaking point, the forces of law and order are left with no choice but to use the very criminals they capture to help hunt their own kind. Enter hardened cybercriminals Sengoku, Gogul, and Benten. Presented by police chief Hasegawa with a stark choice, they must decide to either rot in jail for the rest of their lives, or join a special force of the Cyber Police and possibly get one more chance at freedom. With their less than subtle blend of extreme violence and excessive swearing, some hard justice is coming to Oedo. With each criminal apprehended and each successful mission completed, the state will agree to reduce their sentences. But with each of them serving a 300-year stretch, and Hasegawa keeping them in line with explosive collars, will they survive long enough to be free men once again?

The company released the remastered Blu-ray Disc version of the OVA on June 28.

Yoshiaki Kawajiri ( Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust , Wicked City ) directed the three-episode OVA , which debuted in 1990. Central Park Media previously released the anime on VHS and DVD.

