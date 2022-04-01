Discotek Releases Kekkaishi, Yowamushi Pedal New Generation Anime on BD on June 28

Discotek announced on Facebook on Wednesday that it will release the Kekkaishi , Yowamushi Pedal New Generation , and Urusei Yatsura: Lum The Forever anime and the live-action Uzumaki film on Blu-ray Disc on June 28. The company will also release the second season of the Sgt. Frog anime and the Galactic Whirlwind Sasuraiger anime on standard definition Blu-ray Disc (SDBD) and the remastered Blu-ray Disc version of Cyber City Oedo 808 on the same day.

The Kekkaishi Blu-ray Disc release (pictured right) will feature a new HD upscale. Discotek released the 52-episode anime on Crunchyroll . The anime adaptation of Yellow Tanabe 's Kekkaishi supernatural action manga ran from 2006 to 2008.

Discotek 's release of Yowamushi Pedal New Generation will will include all 25 episodes of the anime's third season in Japanese with English subtitles.

Discotek is releasing the Urusei Yatsura: Only You , Urusei Yatsura: Remember My Love , Urusei Yatsura: Lum The Forever , Urusei Yatsura: The Final Chapter , and Urusei Yatsura: Always My Darling films with English subtitles and the English dubs from the previous AnimEigo releases. The films debuted between 1983 and 1991. AnimEigo released all five films on DVD. Discotek released the franchise 's second film, Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer , on Blu-ray Disc in February 2018. Central Park Media previously released the film on VHS and DVD.

The Uzumaki release will be the first Blu-ray Disc release for the film in the world, and will feature a revised subtitle translation. The release will launch a new line of live-action releases for Discotek titled Nihon Nights. The Uzumaki live-action horror film is based on Junji Ito 's 1998-1999 manga and it opened in 2000. Discotek released the film on DVD in 2009.

Discotek 's release of the second season of Sgt. Frog will include episodes 52-103 episodes with English subtitles. Episodes 52-78 wil also feature Funimaton's English dub . Its overall release of the anime will include all 358 episodes in successive SD Blu-ray Disc volume releases by season. The anime series ran from 2004 to 2011, and it spawned five feature films. Funimation released two "seasons" of the anime on DVD, after ADV Films had licensed but not released the anime.

Discotek 's release of Galactic Whirlwind Sasuraiger ( Ginga Shippū Sasuraiger ) will include all 43 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles. Galactic Whirlwind Sasuraiger is the third part of the J9 trilogy, and it ran from April 1983 to January 1984.

The director of the three-episode Cyber City Oedo 808 OVA Yoshiaki Kawajiri ( Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust , Wicked City ) is supervising the new 2K transfer. The remastered version will release as a Steelbook including both the U.S. and U.K. versions of the English dub . Discotek released the OVA on home video in March 2021. The Cyber City Oedo 808 OVA debuted in 1990. Central Park Media previously released the anime on VHS and DVD.