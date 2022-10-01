Seiichi Kinoue's 'No Matter What You Say, Furi-san is Scary!' Manga Ends in Next Chapter

The November issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine revealed on Tuesday that Seiichi Kinoue 's No Matter What You Say, Furi-san is Scary! ( Tonari no Furi-san ga Tonikaku Kowai ) manga will end in the magazine's December issue, which will ship on October 27.

Seven Seas licensed the manga and released the fourth volume in English both physically and digitally on September 27. The company describes the series:

Furi Youko definitely looks like a delinquent: she's got a tough-girl image that wouldn't be out of place in a gang. When Taira Namito finds himself sitting next to her in his high school class, he's immediately afraid of her. But as it turns out, Furi's rough-and-tumble exterior hides a wholesome, totally cute person underneath–and she's got the hots for Taira. (Although that part goes right over his head.) One misunderstanding leads to another in this romantic comedy about a clueless dude and the adorable, slightly terrifying affections of the tough girl by his side!

Kinoue launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Manga 4-Koma Kings Palette magazine (later Manga 4-Koma Palette ) in 2018. The magazine suspended its publication in February 2022, and the manga then moved to Monthly Comic Rex .

Ichijinsha published the manga's fourth volume on January 20.