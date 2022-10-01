Show By Rock!! Fes A Live Smartphone Game Ends Service on November 30

Game launched in March 2020 after original Show By Rock!! app ended service in December 2019

The official Twitter account for the Show By Rock!! Fes A Live smartphone rhythm game announced on Thursday that the game will shut down on November 30.

Show By Rock!! Fes A Live is a rhythm game that features 2D animation of returning and new characters from Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! . The game launched in March 2020.

Sanrio began distributing the original Show By Rock!! game developed by geechs for iOS and Android in 2012. The original game ended service in December 2019.

The first Show By Rock!! television anime series premiered in April 2015, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Funimation then released the series on home video in December 2016. A series of spinoff shorts, Show By Rock!! Short!! , debuted in July 2016, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

The second anime season, Show By Rock!!# , premiered in October 2016, and both Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! premiered in January 2020, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. The franchise has also inspired several musicals.

The latest anime in the franchise is Show By Rock!! Stars!! , which premiered in January 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.