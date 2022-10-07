×
Takalaka Produces Penpe to Pinpi Original Net Anime

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kōtarō Nishiyama, Kenichi Suzumura star in anime debuting on Sunday

Lifestyle brand Takalaka announced on Friday that it is producing an original anime titled Penpe to Pinpi (Penpe and Pinpi) that will debut on Sunday. The anime will have new episodes every second and fourth Sunday every month.

The anime is under Takalaka's "Twinkle Dog Land" line of products, centering on the responsible dog Penpe, and the calm and gentle Pinpi. Kōtarō Nishiyama voices Penpe in the anime, and is also penning the anime's scripts. Kenichi Suzumura voices Pinpi.

Eri Kasahara is credited for animation and directing and makomo is drawing the character designs. Kent Itō is composing the music. Tatsurō Yoshida is credited for sound effects.

Source: Comic Natalie

