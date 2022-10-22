×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Nitroplus, P.A. Works Make January 2023 Assassin Anime Buddy Daddies

posted on by Egan Loo
Hina Kino plays target of assassins voiced by Toshiyuki Toyonaga, Kouki Uchiyama

Aniplex live-streamed a special to announce Buddy Daddies, a "buddy assassin" television anime that will air next January from Nitroplus and P.A. Works.


The tagline in the promotional video and poster is, "The buddy assassins' most formidable target is ... a little girl!?"

The main cast members are:

Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Kazuki Kurusu, a man running away from love, despite having good communication skills and a penchant for women and gambling

Kouki Uchiyama as Rei Suwa, a man who has never known love, as he was raised to be an assassin since childhood

Hina Kino as Miri Unasaka, a four-year-old girl whose father is the kingpin of a human-trafficking mafia, and whose mother is the kingpin's lover

Kazuki and Rei are not only assassin partners, but also roommates.

Yoshiyuki Asai (Charlotte, The Day I Became a God, Fate/Apocrypha) is directing the anime at P.A. Works. Vio Shimokura (Tokyo 24th Ward, Kimi to Kanojo to Kanojo no Koi, scenario collaborator on Steins;Gate) from Nitroplus drafted the original story, and is also overseeing the series scripts with Yuuko Kakihara (Aikatsu! franchise, Cells at Work!, Digimon Adventure tri., Persona 4 The Animation) . Katsumi Enami (Baccano!, Star Ocean anamnesis, Restaurant to Another World) drafted the original character designs, and Round Table's Katsutoshi Kitagawa (songs in Aria the Animation, Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card, Chobits, Tamayura) is composing the music.

Source: Buddy Daddies animne's live-streamed special

discuss this in the forum (4 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives