Nitroplus, P.A. Works Make January 2023 Assassin Anime Buddy Daddies
posted on by Egan Loo
Aniplex live-streamed a special to announce Buddy Daddies, a "buddy assassin" television anime that will air next January from Nitroplus and P.A. Works.
The tagline in the promotional video and poster is, "The buddy assassins' most formidable target is ... a little girl!?"
The main cast members are:
Kouki Uchiyama as Rei Suwa, a man who has never known love, as he was raised to be an assassin since childhood
Hina Kino as Miri Unasaka, a four-year-old girl whose father is the kingpin of a human-trafficking mafia, and whose mother is the kingpin's lover
Kazuki and Rei are not only assassin partners, but also roommates.
Yoshiyuki Asai (Charlotte, The Day I Became a God, Fate/Apocrypha) is directing the anime at P.A. Works. Vio Shimokura (Tokyo 24th Ward, Kimi to Kanojo to Kanojo no Koi, scenario collaborator on Steins;Gate) from Nitroplus drafted the original story, and is also overseeing the series scripts with Yuuko Kakihara (Aikatsu! franchise, Cells at Work!, Digimon Adventure tri., Persona 4 The Animation) . Katsumi Enami (Baccano!, Star Ocean anamnesis, Restaurant to Another World) drafted the original character designs, and Round Table's Katsutoshi Kitagawa (songs in Aria the Animation, Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card, Chobits, Tamayura) is composing the music.
Source: Buddy Daddies animne's live-streamed special