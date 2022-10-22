Nitroplus, P.A. Works Make January 2023 Assassin Anime Buddy Daddies

Aniplex live-streamed a special to announce Buddy Daddies, a "buddy assassin" television anime that will air next January from Nitroplus and P.A. Works .





The tagline in the promotional video and poster is, "The buddy assassins' most formidable target is ... a little girl!?"

The main cast members are:

Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Kazuki Kurusu, a man running away from love, despite having good communication skills and a penchant for women and gambling

as Kazuki Kurusu, a man running away from love, despite having good communication skills and a penchant for women and gambling Kouki Uchiyama as Rei Suwa, a man who has never known love, as he was raised to be an assassin since childhood

Hina Kino as Miri Unasaka, a four-year-old girl whose father is the kingpin of a human-trafficking mafia, and whose mother is the kingpin's lover



Kazuki and Rei are not only assassin partners, but also roommates.

Yoshiyuki Asai ( Charlotte , The Day I Became a God , Fate/Apocrypha ) is directing the anime at P.A. Works . Vio Shimokura ( Tokyo 24th Ward , Kimi to Kanojo to Kanojo no Koi, scenario collaborator on Steins;Gate ) from Nitroplus drafted the original story, and is also overseeing the series scripts with Yuuko Kakihara ( Aikatsu! franchise , Cells at Work! , Digimon Adventure tri. , Persona 4 The Animation ) . Katsumi Enami ( Baccano! , Star Ocean anamnesis, Restaurant to Another World ) drafted the original character designs, and Round Table 's Katsutoshi Kitagawa (songs in Aria the Animation , Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card , Chobits , Tamayura ) is composing the music.

