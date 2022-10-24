D4DJ All Mix 2nd Season Anime Premieres in January 2023

Visual, returning cast, staff unveiled

The official website for the D4DJ franchise revealed on Monday that the anime's second season D4DJ All Mix will premiere in January 2023. The website also unveiled a visual and returning cast and staff members.

The season will feature all six in-universe units including Lyrical Lily. Cast members are returning from the previous season. Maiko Irie is replacing Kanon Shizaki as the character Rei Togetsu in the franchise .

D4DJ First Mix director Seiji Mizushima is now the chief director of D4DJ All Mix at SANZIGEN Animation Studio , and Daisuke Suzuki is directing. Go Zappa is returning to handle the series composition. Ryōhei Sataka ( Pucchimiku D4DJ Petit Mix ) is working on the music.

The D4DJ Double Mix anime special aired on August 19. The special was a self-contained episode centering around the Merm4id and Rondo groups. Mizushima was also chief director, and Suzuki was director.

D4DJ First Mix , the main television anime in the franchise , premiered in Japan in October 2020. The English-dubbed version of the show premiered on YouTube in January 2021.

The anime is streaming on Funimation , Ani-One Asia , Crunchyroll , HIDIVE , YouTube , Anime Network , AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Wakanim (Europe), Aniplus-Asia (Southeast Asia), Bahamut Animation Madness (Taiwan), friDay Video (Taiwan), KKTV (Taiwan), myVideo (Taiwan), Hami Video (Taiwan), Chunghwa Telecom MOD (Taiwan), and Flixer.

Following BanG Dream! and Revue Starlight , D4DJ is Bushiroad 's DJ-themed mixed-media project. The project includes live DJ performances, several manga, anime, and games. The project incorporates new music as well as remixes of popular music.

A series of anime shorts titled Pucchimiku D4DJ Petit Mix began airing within the franchise 's variety program D4DJ Photon Maiden TV in February 2021. The anime also streams on the official D4DJ YouTube channel.