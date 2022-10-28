Ten Count BL Anime Gets Theatrical Release in 2023

The official website and Twitter account for the anime adaptation of Rihito Takarai 's Ten Count boys-love manga announced on Saturday that a theatrical anime will debut in 2023. The website unveiled a visual:

The anime will star Shinnosuke Tachibana as Shirotani Tadaomi and Tomoaki Maeno as Riku Kurose.

So Toyama ( Pokémon movies) is directing the anime and writing the screenplay. Tomomi Shimazaki ( Elegant Yokai Apartment Life ) is designing the characters. East Fish Studio and Synergy SP are producing the anime. Pony Canyon is distributing.

The television anime was originally scheduled to premiere in 2020. The anime was then postponed because the staff was reconsidering the series' development form.

In the story, Shirotani Tadaomi, secretary of a company president, meets Riku Kurose, a counselor. After he gives Shirotani a diagnosis for mysophobia, Shirotani ends up attending his counseling sessions.

Takarai launched the manga in Shinshokan 's Dear+ magazine in July 2013, and ended the series in November 2017. Viz Media 's SuBLime boys-love imprint released the sixth and final volume in December 2018.

The manga ranked first in the Nationwide Bookstore Employees' Recommended Boys-Love Comics of 2014 and 2015 lists.

