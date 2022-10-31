Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Anime's Video Unveils More Cast

The live-streamed "TV Anime Tokyo Revengers Halloween Special 2022!!" debuted the full promotional video and the second key visual for the Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown sequel anime on Monday. Both the special and the promotional video announced more cast members:





Mikako Komatsu will play Yuzuha Shiba, and Tomokazu Sugita will play Taiju Shiba.

The anime will premiere in January and will air on MBS , TV Tokyo , and AT-X .

The first television anime adaptation based on Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Wakui launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 29th compiled book volume on August 17, and it will publish the 30th volume on November 17. The manga will end in three chapters, likely on November 16.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

A live-action film opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021. The film's sequel will open in two parts in spring and summer 2023.

Source: Comic Natalie