Udon Ent. Licenses 2 Persona 4 Spinoff Manga, Reveals Street Fighter Origins: Sagat Graphic Novel

Udon Entertainment announced on Friday that it will release the following two Persona -related titles in English:

Title: Persona 4 Arena: The Manga ( Persona 4 : The Ultimate in Mayonaka Arena )

Creator: Aiya Kyu

Release date: February 2023

Summary: Following the events of Persona 3 and Persona 4 , the anti-shadow suppression weapon Labrys has been stolen, and the investigation leads the casts of P3 and P4 into a deadly tournament battle set inside the TV World!



Title: Persona 4 Arena Ultimax: The Manga ( Persona 4 : The Ultimax Ultra Suplex Hold )

Creator: Rokuro Saito

Release date: August 2023

Summary: The battle isn't over! While the teams think the mastermind has been defeated, the battle tournament resumes, this time in the real world! Will Yu, Mitsuru, Aigis, and the crew be able to survive General Teddie's deadly assault?



Additionally, Udon Entertainment revealed this new graphic novel project on October 24:

Title: Street Fighter Origins: Sagat graphic novel

Creators: Chris Sarracini (writer), Joe Ng (artist), Espen Grundetjern (color artist)

Release date: April 2023

Summary: He is a man obsessed with victory, one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Shadaloo, and the God of Muay Thai. Sagat is among the world's fiercest and most dedicated fighters. But before the martial arts world learned to fear his name, Sagat struggled to find his place in his home nation of Thailand. Street Fighter Origins: Sagat reveals the secrets of this dark figure's past for the first time in a tale of kings and dictators... of monks and assassins... of men and gods.



The company also released Hidetaka Tenjin 's Artistry of Macross : From Flash Back 2012 to Macross Frontier art book on October 18.



Source: Email correspondence