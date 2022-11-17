Man Arrested for Threatening Comic Market

Man claimed sewage facility would explode if event was not canceled

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 21-year-old unemployed man named Haruto Yomogita from Aoba who had sent an email threat saying that he a sewage facility in Taito would explode if the Comic Market ( Comiket ) 100 event in Tokyo was not canceled. He had also obstructed the work of police officers through his threats. The suspect has remained silent.

According to the police, the Tokyo government had previously received numerous threatening emails from a man with the same name as Yomogita demanding that the state funeral of the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe be canceled. Police are investigating. Abe passed away after being shot while giving a speech in the city of Nara on July 8.

Comiket 100 took place on August 13-14. It started at 10:30 a.m. instead of the usual 10:00 a.m.

Comic Market 100 drew about 170,000 people across both days, with the organizers limiting the number of attendees due to the current COVID-19 situation. Only about 85,000 attendees were allowed per day, with only about 10,000 circles (collaborative creative groups) allowed to participate per day.

Source: TBS News via Hachima Kikо̄