The Tale of the Outcasts Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, More Cast, Theme Songs, January 8 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Makoto Hoshino 's The Tale of the Outcasts ( Nokemono-tachi no Yoru ) manga revealed on Thursday the second promotional video, additional cast, and January 8 premiere. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "Ashita no Katachi" (Shape of Tomorrow) by protagonist Wisteria's voice actress Ayana Taketatsu and the ending theme song "Rewrite" by Hakubi.

The newly announced cast includes:

Yūki Ono as Luther

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Dantalion

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Citri

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 8. It will then air on YTV and BS Fuji .

The series will get an advanced screening on December 23 at Shinjuku Wald 9 in Tokyo with cast members in attendance.

The anime's staff previously announced that Ayana Taketatsu and Katsuyuki Konishi will play the main characters Wisteria and Marbas respectively, and Ryōta Ōsaka will play as Wisteria's older brother Snow.

The cast also includes:

The staff for the anime include:

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Wisteria is an orphan girl living in a corner of the British Empire at the end of the 19th century. Her life is desolate and bleak–until she encounters Malbus, a powerful but equally lonely immortal being with a furry appearance, hounded by hunters. Together, Wisteria and Malbus roam the Empire–populated by humans and human-like beasts–in search of a place where they can live together in peace.

Hoshino debuted the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday in August 2019. The manga ended in April 2021. The eighth and final compiled book volume shipped alongside the seventh volume in May 2021.

