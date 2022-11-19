Crueler than Dead Author Kozo Takahashi Launches New Manga

Reina to 9-Nin no Otoko-tachi horror manga launches in December

The 28th issue of Nihonbungeisha 's Manga Goraku Special digital manga magazine revealed on Tuesday that manga creators Haruka Enatsu and Kozo Takahashi ( Crueler Than Dead ) will launch a new manga titled Reina to 9-Nin no Otoko-tachi (Reina and 9 Men) in the digital manga magazine's 29th issue on December 15.

The horror suspense manga centers on a beautiful and dangerous woman named Reina, who kills people at a lodging inn. A group of high school students stay at the lodging inn and Reina uses her charm to attack them.

Enatsu, Rinea, and Yūki Kawamura launched the Hitori Zutsu Ochiteiku ~Fight or Flight~ (Falling One by One ~Fight or Flight~) original horror manga on the Mecha Comic digital manga service on June 3, and the manga has 36 total chapters.

Takahashi and Tsukasa Saimura published the two-volume Crueler Than Dead manga (pictured right) in February and March 2018. Ablaze Publishing released the manga's first volume in English in September 2021, and the second volume on April 19.