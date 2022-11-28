Anime Frontier Screens World Premiere of Revenger Anime, Early Premires for The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague, More Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it will screen the world premiere of visual novel developer Nitroplus and distributor Shochiku 's Revenger original television anime at this year's event. The company will also screen early premieres for The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague , Yuri Is My Job! , Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire , Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds , The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It My Life Had It Made Season 2 , and Kaina of the Great Snow Sea anime. It will also screen the first part of the new two-part anime film project Free! The Final Stroke .

Crunchyroll will stream Yuri Is My Job! , Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire , and the first two episodes of The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Crunchyroll will screen Revenger , Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds , and Fruit of Evolution Season 2 on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. The company will screen the first four episodes of Kaina of the Great Snow Sea on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. All screenings will be at Panel Room 2 in the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Crunchyroll will stream Free! The Final Stroke on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. and again at 1:00 p.m. at Panel Room 3.

The Anime Frontier event will take place from December 2-4 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Rock band FLOW will perform at the convention on December 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Fort Worth Convention Center Ballroom. The event will screen Studio Khara 's Shin Ultraman film.

Source; Email correspondence