Bandai to Launch Union Arena Crossover Trading Card Game in March

Bandai opened an official website on Wednesday to announce its new crossover trading card game project Union Arena , which will launch on March 24, 2023. The "dream all-star card game" features cards from anime series such as Jujutsu Kaisen , Hunter x Hunter , Demon Slayer , My Hero Academia , Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Bleach , and more. Bandai streamed a trailer:

The first wave of starter decks, booster packs, and card sleeves for Jujutsu Kaisen , HUNTERxHUNTER , and Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion will launch on March 24.

The second wave includes Demon Slayer and The [email protected] Shiny Colors and will debut on April 28.

The wave for Tales of Arise , That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will debut in May 2023.

The wave for My Hero Academia will debut in June 2023. (Bandai aims to release new products about every month.)

The Jump Festa '23 event on December 17-18 will showcase the Union Arena trading card game with exhibits and in-person demos.