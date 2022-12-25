Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals Theme Song Artists, April 2023 Debut

The official website for Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers (Magical Girl Magical Destroyers), an original television anime by underground art and music creator Jun Inagawa , debuted the anime's first promotional video on Sunday. The video revealed the opening and ending theme songs' artists, as well as the anime's April 2023 premiere in the Animeism programming block on the MBS , TBS , and BS-TBS channels.

Blue's voice actress Aimi performs the opening theme song "MAGICAL DESTROYER," and composer Akira Hashiba's artist unit The 13th tailor performs the ending theme song "Gospelion in a classic love."

The anime is about four otakus who will fight for freedom, when a mysterious force suddenly starts eliminating the otaku culture in the year 2008.

The anime's main cast includes:

Makoto Furukawa as the Otaku Hero

as the Hero Fairouz Ai as Anarchy

as Anarchy Aimi as Blue

as Blue Tomoyo Kurosawa as Pink

Inagawa is credited for the story and original character designs, based on concepts from his previous art projects. Hiroshi Ikehata ( FLCL Progressive , Kiratto Pri☆Chan ) is directing the anime at Bibury Animation Studio ( Grisaia: Phantom Trigger , The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ , Azur Lane ). Masao Kawase ( Azure Striker Gunvolt action director, Kiratto Pri☆Chan assistant director) is the assistant director. Daishiro Tanimura ( Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet , Golden Kamuy episode scriptwriter) is in charge of the series' scripts.

Inagawa directed a previous live-action teaser, while udai was credited for "film." Manjimaru Shimada was also credited as a "magical girl," and Ucary & the Valentine composed the music. Anan Kaminaka was the producer. Graphic designer GUCCIMAZE designed the logo.

Inagawa is known for blurring the boundaries between various sub-cultures such as anime and music. While Inagawa has collaborated with numerous apparel brands and musicians, this is the first project in which he was able to create what he "truly wanted to do."