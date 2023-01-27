New Ensemble Stars!! Tsuioku Selection 'Element' Anime Project Announced for April 6 Debut on YouTube

Visual, teaser video, cast, staff unveiled

The official Twitter account for Happy Elements ' Ensemble Stars! franchise announced on Friday that a new anime project titled Ensemble Stars!! Tsuioku Selection "Element" will debut on YouTube on April 6. An official website opened and unveiled a teaser promotional video, cast, and staff.

© 2014-2019 Happy Elements K.K

Osamu Yamasaki ( ACTORS: Songs Connection ) is directing the anime at Dandelion Animation Studio . Kenji Kawai ( Ghost in the Shell ) is composing the music. Shinichi Inotsume ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ) is handling series composition and screenplay. Akira ( Ensemble Stars! ) is credited for the story.

The anime will feature the cast from the Five Eccentrics and (Past) fine groups, which includes:

Five Eccentrics

(Past) fine

The anime will get an advanced screening on April 2 at the Tokyo Garden Theater. Cast members will be in attendance.

The anime is based on the "Element" story during the "Reminiscence＊Gathering of the Three Magicians" event from the game.

Ensemble Stars!! Music

Theapp launched for iOS and Android devices in English in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, and 10 more countries in June 2022.

Happy Elements launched the Ensemble Stars!! Basic and Ensemble Stars!! Music apps in March 2020. The two apps feature new content for the idol franchise as well as a new gameplay style. The main Ensemble Stars! game changed its name to Ensemble Stars!! Basic with the launch. The "Basic" app allows players to continue playing the app as they always have. In contrast, the Ensemble Stars!! Music app features a new rhythm game style of gameplay.

The "idol-training produce game" takes place at a private boys' idol-training school with a history of turning out many great talents in show business. The protagonist is the school's lone female student who transfers to the school because of a special situation, and enters the school's producer department. The game features 14 different idol units and has a cast of more than 50 male voice actors.

The television anime adaptation of the game premiered in July 2019. The cast from the game returned for the anime. The franchise also includes a manga, novels, stage musical adaptations, and CDs.

Ensemble Stars!! Road to Show!! , the new theatrical anime film for the Ensemble Stars! franchise , opened in theaters in Japan in March 2022, and ranked at #6 in its opening weekend. The movie began screening in 13 more theaters in April 2022, and was available for rental streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Japan from that April to August. The anime takes place in New York and features the characters visiting New York to attend an Idol Film Festival.