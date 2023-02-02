HIDIVE Streams English Dub for Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time Anime Season 2

©檜山大輔／双葉社・「ピーター・グリルと賢者の時間SE」製作委員会

Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan

announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming an Englishfor, the second television anime season based on's) manga, on February 8 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

The English cast, which features returning members, includes:

Kyle Colby Jones is writing and directing the English dub . Brent Marshall is handling the mix and sound design.

The anime premiered in Japan on October 9. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and is streaming it on HIDIVE .

Wolfsbane returned as the season's animation production studio, but now collaborated with the animation studio Seven . Tatsumi returned as director, and was also the new chief animation director. Nora Mori returned to oversee the series scripts. Koh Kawarajima was the new character designer, replacing Rui Ishige . Kenichi Kurata was the new art director, replacing Mitsuharu Miyamae . Min Sook Kim was the new color designer, replacing Rin Takagi . Kazuto Horikawa was the new compositing director of photography, replacing Moeto Tsurumai . Keisuki Yanagi was the new editor, replacing Kōki Shinkai . Nobuyuki Abe returned as sound director.

Virtual singer isekaijoucho contributed the new opening song "Kurenazumu Yakusoku" (A Promise Lingering Like Twilight). Hip-hop duo Hilcrhyme returned to perform the second season's ending theme song "Koigokoro" (Heart in Love), after performing the ending theme song for the first season. Hilcrhyme member TOC also made his anime voice-acting debut in the new season.

Peter Grill is the world's strongest fighter, but his ascent to the top came with an unexpected consequence: Women around the world, human and monster alike, want to bear his genetically superior children! Since he's currently engaged to the love of his life, Peter isn't too keen on his sudden popularity, and it will take every ounce of self-control for Peter to keep his hands to himself and his relationship with his paramour in one piece in the outrageously irreverent Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time .

The anime's first season premiered in July 2020.licensed the series for home video and digital release, andand streamed the anime as it aired.also streamed an Englishreleased the anime on Blu-ray Disc in October 2021, and it describes the story:

Hiyama launched the manga in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in July 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga, and it released the ninth volume on November 29.

Source: HIDIVE