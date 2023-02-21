Butt Detective, Cosmic Front Programs Cross Over With 2-Episode Special

NHK announced on Tuesday that its Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) anime and its Cosmic Front science show will have a crossover anime titled Oshiri Tantei Cosmic Front . The anime will have two episodes that will air on March 18 and March 25 on NHK Educational .

© トロル・ポプラ社／NHK・NEP・東映アニメーション

Yuko Sanpei and Ayaka Saito return as the Butt Detective and Brown, respectively. The new characters for the anime include:

Ai Fairouz as Mikku



© トロル・ポプラ社／NHK・NEP・東映アニメーション

Yumiko Kobayashi as Spino



© トロル・ポプラ社／NHK・NEP・東映アニメーション

Junichi Suwabe as Universe



© トロル・ポプラ社／NHK・NEP・東映アニメーション

In the anime Mikku will help the Butt Detective solve a case, while also teaching the newest facts about dinosaur research and space rockets.

Masato Mikami is directing the anime at Toei Animation . Natsuko Takahashi is penning the script for the first episode, and Katsuhiko Chiba is penning the script for the second episode. Hiroshi Takaki is composing the music.

The Cosmic Front science program aired from 2011 to 2015, and had a new series titled Cosmic Front ☆NEXT in 2015. The program changed its name back to Cosmic Front in April 2021, and is still ongoing.

The first three episodes of the Butt Detective television anime premiered on NHK Educational in May 2018, and a new series of seven episodes premiered in July 2018. The anime began a regular television anime airing in December 2018, and has been running weekly since. The anime premiered 13 new episodes for the anime in April 2022, and will get 15 new episodes in April 2023.

Eiga Oshiri Tantei Shiriarty , the franchise 's first feature-length film, opened in Japan in March 2022.

Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Sufūre-to no Himitsu (Butt Detective the Movie: The Secret of Sufūre Island), the previous film in the franchise , opened in Japan in August 2021 as part of that year's Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus project. While Eiga Oshiri Tantei Shiriarty is the fourth Butt Detective film, it is the first standalone feature-length film.

Poplar published Troll 's first Oshiri Tantei picture book in Japan in 2012, and the series has more than 9 million copies in print. The franchise has also inspired a stage musical. A Nintendo Switch game launched in November 2021.

Source: Comic Natalie