Butt Detective Franchise Gets Switch Game on November 4

Puzzle-solving adventure game to feature original story

Nippon Columbia announced on Wednesday that the Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) franchise is getting a game for the Nintendo Switch on November 4 titled Oshiri Tantei : Pupu Mirai no Meitantei Tōjō! (Butt Detective: The Future Great Detective Arrives!).

Original Oshiri Tantei children's book author Troll will supervise the "puzzle-solving adventure" game, which will have a completely original story. Players will take the role of an apprentice assistant to the Butt Detective Agency, and will work with other characters from the franchise to solve difficult cases.

The first three episodes of the television anime adaptation of the books premiered on NHK E Tele in May 2018, and a new series of seven episodes premiered in July 2018. The anime began a regular television anime airing in December 2018, and has been running weekly since.

Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Sufūre-to no Himitsu (Butt Detective the Movie: The Secret of Sufūre Island), the latest film in the franchise, opened in Japan on August 13 as part of this year's Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus project.

Poplar published Troll 's first Oshiri Tantei picture book in Japan in 2012, and the series now has more than 9 million copies in print. The franchise has also inspired a stage musical.