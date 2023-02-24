Viz Media, Manga Plus Launch Shonen Jump+ Reality Show Winner Naoki Fujita's Beat & Motion Manga in English

Manga of MILLION TAG winner debuted on Friday

© Naoki Fujita, SHUEISHA Inc.

MILLION TAG

andboth began publishingreality show winner 'smanga on Friday.

The manga launched on the Shonen Jump+ website and app on February 25.

Fujita is the winner of Shonen Jump+ 's "battle audition" show MILLION TAG in 2021, where six teams, each with a prospective manga creator and a Shueisha manga editor, competed in four challenges. Fujita's partnered manga editor from Shueisha was Shihei Rin (editor of Chainsaw Man and SPY x FAMILY ).

Aside from getting his manga serialized on Shonen Jump+ , Fujita also won 5 million yen (about US$45,000 that time), a compiled book volume of his manga, and an anime adaptation that will stream globally and exclusively on Netflix .

Thanks to Link20XX for the news tip.

Sources: Viz Media, Manga Plus