News
Viz Media, Manga Plus Launch Shonen Jump+ Reality Show Winner Naoki Fujita's Beat & Motion Manga in English

posted on by Alex Mateo
Manga of MILLION TAG winner debuted on Friday

beat
© Naoki Fujita, SHUEISHA Inc.
Viz Media and MANGA Plus both began publishing MILLION TAG reality show winner Naoki Fujita's Beat & Motion manga on Friday.

The manga launched on the Shonen Jump+ website and app on February 25.

Fujita is the winner of Shonen Jump+'s "battle audition" show MILLION TAG in 2021, where six teams, each with a prospective manga creator and a Shueisha manga editor, competed in four challenges. Fujita's partnered manga editor from Shueisha was Shihei Rin (editor of Chainsaw Man and SPY x FAMILY).

Aside from getting his manga serialized on Shonen Jump+, Fujita also won 5 million yen (about US$45,000 that time), a compiled book volume of his manga, and an anime adaptation that will stream globally and exclusively on Netflix.

Sources: Viz Media, Manga Plus

