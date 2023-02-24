News
Viz Media, Manga Plus Launch Shonen Jump+ Reality Show Winner Naoki Fujita's Beat & Motion Manga in English
posted on by Alex Mateo
Manga of MILLION TAG winner debuted on Friday
Viz Media and MANGA Plus both began publishing MILLION TAG reality show winner Naoki Fujita's Beat & Motion manga on Friday.
The manga launched on the Shonen Jump+ website and app on February 25.
Fujita is the winner of Shonen Jump+'s "battle audition" show MILLION TAG in 2021, where six teams, each with a prospective manga creator and a Shueisha manga editor, competed in four challenges. Fujita's partnered manga editor from Shueisha was Shihei Rin (editor of Chainsaw Man and SPY x FAMILY).
Aside from getting his manga serialized on Shonen Jump+, Fujita also won 5 million yen (about US$45,000 that time), a compiled book volume of his manga, and an anime adaptation that will stream globally and exclusively on Netflix.
Thanks to Link20XX for the news tip.
Sources: Viz Media, Manga Plus