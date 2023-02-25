sumika Rock Band's Guitarist Junnosuke Kuroda Passes Away at 34

Image via sumika's website © 2023 sumika. All Rights Reserved.

The official website for the rock bandannounced on Friday that the band's guitarist Junnosuke Kuroda (pictured far right) passed away on Thursday. He was 34.

sumika did not reveal a cause of death. Kuroda had posted on Twitter on Wednesday about the group's new collection of music videos that went on sale that day. The group's new mini album will release on March 15.

The the four members of sumika all hail from Kawasaki City in Kanagawa prefecture, and formed the band in May 2013. The band had planned to host its solo 10th anniversary concert in Yokoyama on May 14 (the announcement did not give any details about whether the event will go ahead as planned).

The group has performed theme songs for the Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku , Pretty Boy Detective Club , A Couple of Cuckoos , and Mix: Meisei Story television anime. Additionally, the band has performed theme songs for the I want to eat your pancreas and My Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- anime films.

