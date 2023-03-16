'Keiken Zumi na Kimi to, Keiken Zero na Ore ga, Otsukiai Suru Hanashi' TV Anime Reveals 1st Trailer, Cast, More Staff, 2023 Debut

The staff for the television anime adaptation of Makiko Nagaoka 's Keiken Zumi na Kimi to, Keiken Zero na Ore ga, Otsukiai Suru Hanashi (You Were Experienced, I Wasn't, And This is How We Started Dating) light novel series revealed on Friday the anime's first teaser promotional video, cast, more staff, and 2023 debut.

The series stars:

Natsuki Hanae as Ryūto Kashima

©長岡マキ子・ magako/KADOKAWA/ キミゼロ製作委員会

Saori Ōnishi as Runa Shirakawa

©長岡マキ子・ magako/KADOKAWA/ キミゼロ製作委員会

©長岡マキ子・ magako/KADOKAWA/ キミゼロ製作委員会

Kei Haneoka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is composing the music. Pony Canyon is producing the music. Takeshi Takadera ( Yowamushi Pedal is the sound director.

© 長岡マキ子・magako/KADOKAWA/キミゼロ製作委員会

) is directing the anime at) is overseeing the series scripts, and) is designing the characters for animation based on's original illustrations.

The novels center on the relationship between Ryūto Kashima, a gloomy social outcast, and Runa Shirakawa, a popular girl at school. Their relationship begins when Ryūto has to ask Runa out as part of losing a game, and she ends up going out with him after saying "Well, I'm free right now, after all." They have completely different social circles, and completely different hobbies, but as they hang out with each other, they begin recognizing and even accepting those differences as something to bond over.

Nagaoka launched the light novel series under Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko label with the first novel volume in September 2020, with illustrations by magako . The sixth volume shipped on Friday .

Noyama Carpaccio launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in February 2022. Square Enix will publish the manga's third compiled book volume on April 12.



Source: Press release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.