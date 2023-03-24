The Elusive Samurai TV Anime Reveals Main Cast

© 松井優征／集英社・逃げ上手の若君製作委員会

A stage presentation at the AnimeJapan 2023 event on Saturday for the television anime adaptation of's) manga revealed the show's main cast.

Rookie voice actress Asaki Yuikawa will star as Hojo Tokiyuki and Yūichi Nakamura will play Suwa Yorishige.

Yuta Yamazaki (assistant director for Wonder Egg Priority , series director for both Love Rice series) is directing the anime at CloverWorks , and Yasushi Nishiya (chief animation director for Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us , Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! ) is designing the characters.

Matsui launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in January 2021. The manga's ninth volume shipped on January 4, and the 10th volume will ship on April 4.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both simultaneously releasing new chapters of the manga in English digitally as they debut in Japan.

Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print, and the company describes the first volume:

After the massacre of his family by the traitor Ashikaga Takauji, Tokiyuki flees with the help of a handful of loyal retainers who have also survived the purge. One of them is Suwa Yorishige, an ally of the Hojo clan and lord of Suwa Province. The slightly odd Yorishige also claims to be clairvoyant and foretells that Tokiyuki will one day become the ruler of Japan. But for the moment, escaping from enemy territory is the priority!

Matsui worked as an assistant to Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo manga creator Yoshio Sawai , and then debuted his 23-volume Neuro - Supernatural Detective manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2005. That manga inspired a 25-episode television anime series in 2007-2008, and Viz Media began streaming the series in 2011.

Matsui then launched Assassination Classroom in 2012, and ended the series in March 2016 with 21 volumes. Viz Media published the manga in English. The manga inspired a 22-episode television anime series in 2015, and the show's 25-episode second season premiered in 2016. Funimation streamed both series and released them on home video. The manga also inspired the Assassination Classroom the Movie: 365 Days' Time anime film in 2016, and two live-action film adaptations in 2015 and 2016. The Korosensei Quest! spinoff manga also inspired a net anime series and an anime film.