Tohokushinsha Unveils Block Busters Anime Shorts
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Comedy has 5 2-minute episodes
Tohokushinsha Film Corporation unveiled a new short two-minute anime titled Block Busters on the BS10 Star Channel YouTube channel on Tuesday. The comedy series has five two-minute episodes.
The series centers on Sophia, a new producer at a film-focused television channel, who is looking for films to produce. She encounters three people trying to make their own film. Ryōsuke Aoike (CATMAN, Higanjima X, Kaiju Step Wandabada) directed the series, with Tai Murayama (Usavich, Yans! Gans!) is the producer. Marin Kawasaki and Aoike himself voice the characters.
Sources: Comic Natalie, BS10 Star Channel