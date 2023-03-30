Sword Art Online: Last Recollection Game's Trailer Previews Story, Gameplay

Game launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on October 6

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming an English-subtitled trailer for the Sword Art Online : Last Recollection action role-playing game on Thursday. The video previews the story and gameplay. It also reveals the Fire Goddess Ignia and the Wind Goddess Aeria:

The game will launch in the West for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 6. The game will launch in Japan on October 5.

The game will tell its own version of the War of Underworld arc, different from the original light novel series or anime. The staff promises that the game will feature the's largest character roster and number of story episodes.is returning to theto perform the game's theme song "VITA."

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night , the first anime film in the Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- anime film series, opened in Japan in October 2021. Sword Art Online The Movie - Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night , the second film, was slated to open on September 10 but opened on October 22 after a delay.

The franchise is launching a "brand-new original film project."



