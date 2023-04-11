Do It Yourself!! Original Anime Gets Live-Action Show

Anime about schoolgirls doing DIY projects inspires live-action show set in same locale

The official website for's original television animeannounced on Tuesday that the anime is inspiring a live-action show adaptation. Like the anime, the live-action show will be set in Sanjō City in Niigata prefecture, and will be shot on location. The anime's event' on May 28 will provide more information on the new project.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2022, and ended with its 12th episode in December 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll screened the first episode early at the Crunchyroll Expo event, which took place in August 2022.

The anime follows the daily lives of six high school girls as they face struggles working on do-it-yourself (DIY) projects in the western Japanese city of Sanjō.

Kazuhiro Yoneda ( Gleipnir , Hozuki's Coolheadedness seasons 2 and 3, Yona of the Dawn , Kageki Shoujo!! ) directed the anime at PINE JAM . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Dropkick on My Devil! ) both wrote and oversaw the series scripts, and Yuusuke Matsuo ( Encouragement of Climb , The [email protected] Cinderella Girls ) was the character designer. IMAGO and Avex Pictures are credited with the original work.

Yuka Okamoto ( Gleipnir , Princess Resurrection ) directed the art, and Ryōhei Sataka ( Gleipnir , Pucchimiku D4DJ Petit Mix , Release the Spyce ) of Hifumi,inc. composed the music. The construction supplies maker Takagi is the "official partner," and Takagi's home city of Sanjō in Niigata prefecture is the "official supporter."