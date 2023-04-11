VTubers Star in TV Short Anime Den Den no Den Nou Densya

Virtual YouTubers, singer depict daily life aboard mysterious cyber train

CBC TV in central Japan is premiering Den Den no Den Nou Densya (Den Den's Cyber Train), a 3D short anime starring various virtual YouTubers and singers as themselves, on Wednesday at 25:35 (effectively, Thursday at 1:35 a.m. or Wednesday at 12:35 p.m. EDT).

© でんでんの電脳電車製作委員会

Set aboard a mysterious train operated by the train spirit "Den Den," the anime humorously depicts the daily experiences among VTubers and VSingers. It stars VTuber Shishigami Leona, virtual artist Yupsilon, and virtual singer group SODA KIT's Figaro, Rasetsu, and Mugei. The first episode airing on Wednesday depicts a word pun game centering around a pager brought by Rasetsu.

Film director Keita Matsuda (Saihate Restaurant, Electronic Girl) is serving as director, scriptwriter, and technical director, and Yupsilon is credited with the anime's original concept. ICT is handling the art, technology and filming of the project, and Studio Huit's sachi is handling the background music .

© でんでんの電脳電車製作委員会

Metsubushi-Anko drew the key visual illustration and logo, and Kiyomu Kuga drew the ending SD illustrations. "Amemaru." created the opening sequence, and Yukito created the ending sequence.

© でんでんの電脳電車製作委員会

Source: Comic Natalie