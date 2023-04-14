Aka Akasaka, Nishizawa 5mm Launch Renai Daikō Manga on April 27

New manga is Nishizawa 5mm's 1st magazine serialization

Illustrator Nishizawa 5mm revealed on Thursday that she and manga writer Aka Akasaka will launch a new manga titled Renai Daikō (Love Proxy) in the combined 22nd and 23rd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine on April 27. The manga will be Nishizawa 5mm's first manga serialization in a magazine.

© Nishizawa 5mm, Aka Akasaka, Shueisha

Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine held auditions in 2022 for a new manga artist, with an opportunity to work with Akasaka on a new manga.

Nishizawa 5mm is perhaps best known for being the character designer for Hololive VTuber Momosuzu Nene.

Akasaka began the Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but moved it to Young Jump in March 2016. The manga ended in November 2022. Shueisha published the manga's 28th volume in December 2022.

Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the Oshi no Ko manga in Young Jump in April 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on March 17. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally, and Yen Press licensed the manga. The manga is also inspiring an ongoing anime, which premiered its 90-minute first episode on Wednesday.

Akasaka announced last November after finishing Kaguya-sama: Love is War that he intended to stop working as a manga artist and would instead focus solely on writing. He intended Kaguya-sama: Love is War to be the last manga for which he was responsible for the illustrations. Akasaka has focused more on writing for manga that other people draw in recent years, such as Oshi no Ko , which Mengo Yokoyari draws. He also previously drew the Sayonara Piano Sonata manga, which Hikaru Sugii wrote.

Source: Nishizawa 5mm's Twitter account