Sega's 404 GAME RE:SET Smartphone Game Reveals April 25 Release Date

The official website for Sega 's new smartphone game 404 GAME RE:SET revealed on Monday that the game will debut in Japan for iOS and Android devices on April 25. The game has a "Prologue" app available now, which previews the game's combat, world, and cast.

The game's staff also teased that the game will also have characters based on a CAPCOM game and an SNK game, whose silhouettes are previewed below.

© Sega, Capcom

© Sega, SNK

In addition, the game's staff revealed 12 more characters based on Sega games, three new characters based on Namco 's (now Bandai Namco Entertainment ) games, and three new characters based on Taito 's games.

New Sega characters:

Namco characters:

M.A.O as Xevious

as Xevious Rie Takahashi as Dig Dug

as Dig Dug Yui Ogura as Mappy

Taito characters:

Minami Tanaka as Arkanoid

as Arkanoid Atsumi Tanezaki as KiKi KaiKai

as KiKi KaiKai Reina Ueda as Darius

NieR series creator Yokō Tarō is the game's creative director. The game takes place in a dystopian world where Sega controls everything. This happened because Sega gave its games identities, and a group of brainwashed games-turned-girls known as "Cast" came into power. Players must battle to restore the world that Sega continues to rule over.

Sega games represented as characters include After Burner, Virtua Fighter, Virtua Cop , and Outrun .

The game will feature a main scenario and character-specific stories. Yuugen is designing the characters. Gosuke Nakamura is producing the game.

Sources: 404 GAME RE:SET game's website and Twitter account, 4Gamer (ito), DenFamiNico Gamer via Hachima Kikō



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.