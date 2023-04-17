News
Sega's 404 GAME RE:SET Smartphone Game Reveals April 25 Release Date
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for Sega's new smartphone game 404 GAME RE:SET revealed on Monday that the game will debut in Japan for iOS and Android devices on April 25. The game has a "Prologue" app available now, which previews the game's combat, world, and cast.
The game's staff also teased that the game will also have characters based on a CAPCOM game and an SNK game, whose silhouettes are previewed below.
In addition, the game's staff revealed 12 more characters based on Sega games, three new characters based on Namco's (now Bandai Namco Entertainment) games, and three new characters based on Taito's games.
／— エラーゲームリセット/404 GAME RE:SET (@404gamereset) April 16, 2023
📢リリース直前記念放送
＼
大変お待たせしました！
『404 GAME RE:SET』登場キャストを大発表‼
ペンゴ #小澤亜李
ハングオン #藤原夏海
スペースハリアー #花守ゆみり
サンダーブレード #小松未可子
獣王記 #関根明良
ゴールデンアックス #宮本侑芽#エラゲ #エラゲ新情報解禁 pic.twitter.com/RgNU991FFa
／— エラーゲームリセット/404 GAME RE:SET (@404gamereset) April 16, 2023
📢リリース直前記念放送
＼
『404 GAME RE:SET』登場キャストを大発表‼
コラムス #上田瞳
バーチャレーシング #白石晴香
ファイティングバイパーズ #本渡楓
ダイナマイト刑事 #和多田美咲
ザ・ハウス・オブ・ザ・デッド #伊藤美来
クレイジータクシー #伊瀬茉莉也#エラゲ #エラゲ新情報解禁 pic.twitter.com/v7PSRpLijz
New Sega characters:
- Ari Ozawa as Pongo
- Natsumi Fujiwara as Hang On
- Yumiri Hanamori as Space Harrier
- Mikako Komatsu as Thunder Blade
- Akira Sekine as Altered Beast
- Yume Miyamoto as Golden Axe
- Hitomi Ueda as Columns
- Haruka Shiraishi as Virtua Racing
- Kaede Hondo as Fighting Vipers
- Misaki Watada as Die Hard Arcade
- Miku Itō as The House of the Dead
- Mariya Ise as Crazy Taxi
／— エラーゲームリセット/404 GAME RE:SET (@404gamereset) April 16, 2023
📢リリース直前記念放送
＼
『404 GAME RE:SET』
参戦他社キャストの一部を発表‼
バンダイナムコエンターテインメントより
ゼビウス #M・A・O
ディグダグ #高橋李依
マッピー #小倉唯#エラゲ #エラゲ新情報解禁 pic.twitter.com/tyfHs96dnm
Namco characters:
- M.A.O as Xevious
- Rie Takahashi as Dig Dug
- Yui Ogura as Mappy
／— エラーゲームリセット/404 GAME RE:SET (@404gamereset) April 16, 2023
📢リリース直前記念放送
＼
『404 GAME RE:SET』
参戦他社キャストの一部を発表‼
タイトーより
アルカノイド #田中美海
奇々怪界 #種﨑敦美
ダライアス #上田麗奈#エラゲ #エラゲ新情報解禁 pic.twitter.com/SVxk4RlQHY
Taito characters:
- Minami Tanaka as Arkanoid
- Atsumi Tanezaki as KiKi KaiKai
- Reina Ueda as Darius
NieR series creator Yokō Tarō is the game's creative director. The game takes place in a dystopian world where Sega controls everything. This happened because Sega gave its games identities, and a group of brainwashed games-turned-girls known as "Cast" came into power. Players must battle to restore the world that Sega continues to rule over.
Sega games represented as characters include After Burner, Virtua Fighter, Virtua Cop, and Outrun.
The game will feature a main scenario and character-specific stories. Yuugen is designing the characters. Gosuke Nakamura is producing the game.
Sources: 404 GAME RE:SET game's website and Twitter account, 4Gamer (ito), DenFamiNico Gamer via Hachima Kikō
