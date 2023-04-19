×
The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story Game Gets iOS/Android Versions

posted on by Alex Mateo
Square Enix releases game on smartphones on April 25

Square Enix revealed on Wednesday that it will release the The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story game on iOS and Android devices on April 25. The company streamed a trailer:

The game launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in May 2022.

The game features four murders over four different time periods. Players use logic in investigative adventure segments to solve the mysteries. Cast members play different characters in each time period.

The cast includes:

Square Enix describes the story:

The Shijima family have suffered a chain of inexplicable deaths over the past century. When Haruka Kagami, a mystery novelist, visits the Shiijmas, she finds herself taking on four different murder cases - occurring at different points in time.

The red camellia and the Fruit of Youth, which invite only death. And the truth behind it all, waiting to be uncovered...

Koichiro Ito (Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain) directed the game. Junichi Ehara (NieR:Automata) produced it. Yasuhito Tachibana (The Naked Director drama) was the film producer and scenario director. Yuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia) composed the music.

