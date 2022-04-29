The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story Game's Trailer Previews Story, Live-Action Cast

, more star in game launching on May 12

Square Enix began streaming a story and gameplay trailer on Thursday for The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . The video highlights the story, gameplay, and live-action cast.

The cast includes:

Nanami Sakuraba as protagonist Haruka Kagami

as protagonist Haruka Kagami Yuuki Kaji as a detective who claims to be the protagonist of a mystery novel

as a detective who claims to be the protagonist of a mystery novel Momo Asakura as an apprentice singer

as an apprentice singer Manao Kagawa

Yuta Hiraoka

Gaku Sano

The game will launch on May 12.

The game features four murders over four different time periods. Players use logic in investigative adventure segments to solve the mysteries.

Square Enix describes the story:

The Shijima family have suffered a chain of inexplicable deaths over the past century. When Haruka Kagami, a mystery novelist, visits the Shiijmas, she finds herself taking on four different murder cases - occurring at different points in time. The red camellia and the Fruit of Youth, which invite only death. And the truth behind it all, waiting to be uncovered...

Koichiro Ito ( Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain ) is directing the game. Junichi Ehara ( NieR:Automata ) is producing. Yasuhito Tachibana ( The Naked Director drama) is the film producer and scenario director. Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia ) is composing the music.