Reign of the Seven Spellblades Anime Reveals 6 New Cast Members

The staff for the lanime for Bokuto Uno 's Reign of the Seven Spellblades ( Nanatsu no Maken ga Shihai Suru ) light novel series revealed six new cast members for the anime on Friday. Light novel illustrator Ruria Miyuki also drew the below commemorative visual.

©2023 宇野朴人／KADOKAWA／キンバリー魔法学校

The newly announced cast members are:

Shōya Chiba as Richard Andrews

Ai Kayano as Ophelia Salvadori

Kazutomi Yamamoto as Carlos Whitrow

Satoshi Hino as Alvin Godfrey

Ai Kakuma as Vera Miligan

Atsushi Imaruoka as Cyrus Rivermoore

Previously announced cast members include:

Atsushi Tamaru as Oliver Horn

Yuka Nukui as Nanao Hibiya

Misuzu Yamada as Michela McFarlane

Hitomi Ohwada as Katie Aalto

Riho Sugiyama as Pete Reston

Shinsuke Sugawara as Guy Greenwood

The anime will premiere in July.

Masato Matsune ( Chronos Ruler ) is directing the series at J.C. Staff . Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is handling series composition. Sōta Suwa ( Combatants Will Be Dispatched! ) is designing the characters. Kujira Yumemi ( In the Land of Leadale ) is composing the music.

Yen Press publishes the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Springtime at Kimberly Magic Academy, when new students begin their first year. One boy, clad in black robes with a white cane and sword strapped to his hip, approaches the prestigious school. This young man—Oliver—must form a bond with a katana wielding girl named Nanao if he's to survive the dangers he's to face at this school that is anything but what it seems!

Uno published the first Reign of the Seven Spellblades novel volume in September 2018 with illustrations by Ruria Miyuki . Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the eighth volume on September 10. The novel series ranked #1 in the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Sakae Esuno launched a manga adaptation of the Reign of the Seven Spellblades novels in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in May 2019.

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.