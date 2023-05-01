The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Game's Teasers Preview Rocket

Game launches on Switch on May 12

The official Twitter account for The Legend of Zelda posted a teaser video on Friday for Nintendo 's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game. The video previews the rocket item that is obtainable in the game that provides powerful propulsion for short periods of time. Nintendo also streamed a trailer on YouTube that features the rocket and other gameplay:

©Nintendo

Nintendo

An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend of Zelda™: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch™. The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination. In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link's new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?

The game will launch on the Switch on May 12.describes the game:

In the game, Link can reach sky islands through various ways. New abilities include Recall for rewinding an object's movement, Fuse for combining items, Ultrahand for attaching and detaching objects to craft new creations such as vehicles, and Ascend for jumping through the ceiling above. There is also a new enemy known as a Construct. Some enemies may have fused weapons.

The sequel game was previously delayed from 2022 to spring 2023 in order to extend development time.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched for Switch and Nintendo Wii U in March 2017. The game won Game of the Year at the 35th Golden Joystick Awards ceremony in November 2017, won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2017 in December 2017, and won Game of the Year at The SXSW Gaming Awards ceremony in March 2018.

Source: The Legend of Zelda's Twitter account via Siliconera