Gakuto Coda's 'Missing' Novels Get New Manga on May 26

© Hino Anzu, Gakuto Coda, Mai Hanamura, Kadokawa

Missing

The June issue of'smagazine revealed last Wednesday that Hino Anzu will launch a new manga based on'snovel series in the magazine's next issue on May 26.

Tokyopop released the first two novel volumes and all three volumes of Rei Mutsuki 's first manga adaptation, and the company describes the story:

As a child, Kyoichi Utsume was spirited away, but somehow he returned to our world. Now in high school, he's a loner famous for his all-black outfits, his arrogant attitude, and his extensive knowledge of the occult. Then, one day, he meets her, and things between the two worlds are never the same.

Coda released the novel series in 13 volumes from 2001 to 2005, with art by Shin Midorikawa . Kadokawa released a new edition of the series with new cover art by Mai Hanamura in 2020 to 2022. Mutsuki's Missing: Kamikakushi no Monogatari manga adaptation ran in Kadokawa 's Dengeki HP magazine in 2005, and had three volumes.

