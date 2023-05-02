The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Anime's Video Reveals Cast, Staff, Theme Song Artist, 2024 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Honobonoru500 and Nama 's The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash ( Saijaku Tamer wa Gomihiroi no Tabi o Hajimemashita. ) light novel series unveiled the anime's first promotional video and teaser visual on Wednesday. The video reveals the anime's cast, staff, 2024 premiere date, and also reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Hate no Nai Tabi" (An Endless Journey) by Aina Suzuki .

©︎Honobonoru500, TO Books. / The Weakest Tamer Production Committee

Aina Suzuki stars in the anime as protagonist Ivy, while Mutsumi Tamura stars as the slime Sora. Both reprise their roles from an earlier drama CD for the franchise .

Shigeyasu Yamauchi ( Boys Over Flowers , Casshern Sins , Dream Eater Merry ) is credited as supervising director, while Naoki Horiuchi (episode director for Naruto Shippūden , Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- , The Demon Girl Next Door ) is directing the anime at Studio Massket . Katsuhiko Takayama ( Looking Up at the Half Moon , ef: a tale of memories , Ga-Rei: Zero ) is in charge of series composition. Feng Cheng Hu and Yuki Ikeda are the character designers. Kujira Yumemi ( In the Land of Leadale , Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible ) is composing the music. Lantis is credited for music production.

Young Ivy can't catch a break. Though she has a few memories of her past life, she was reborn into an RPG-like world in the weakest class, and worse, as the weakest rank. As a no-star Tamer, even her parents want nothing to do with her, and she soon realizes she must survive on her own. She learns to live off the land and salvage what she can from other people's leavings. But when Ivy manages to tame Sora, a lowly slime, everything changes for both of them. There's something special about this frail little monster, and Ivy's care will bring out the best in both of them!

has licensed both the novel series and its manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

Honobonoru500 began serializing The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2018, where it is still ongoing. TO Books began publishing the story in print with illustrations by Nama , beginning with the first volume in November 2019. TO Books released the eighth novel volume in November 2022, with the ninth volume out on June 10. Seven Seas Entertainment released the third novel volume on April 4.

Fukino launched the manga adapation in TO Books ' web manga site Comic Corona in February 2020. TO Books published the manga's fourth volume in November 2022, with the fifth volume out on June 15. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga's second compiled book volume in December 2022.