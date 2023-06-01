The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store Anime Film's Teaser Reveals Cast, More Staff

The official website for the anime film of Tsuchika Nishimura 's The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store ( Hokkyoku Hyakkaten no Concierge-san ) manga began streaming a teaser trailer for the film on Friday. The teaser reveals the film's cast and additional staff members.

© 2023西村ツチカ／小学館／「北極百貨店のコンシェルジュさん」製作委員会

The cast includes: (Top row, left to right in image above)

Natsumi Kawaida as Akino, the protagonist

as Akino, the protagonist Takeo Ōtsuka as Eruru, a penguin that always wanders around the store

Nobuo Tobita as Tōdō, the ever-present floor manager

as Tōdō, the ever-present floor manager Megumi Han as Mori, a senior concierge

as Mori, a senior concierge Natsumi Fujiwara as Iwase, a senior concierge

Eiji Yoshitomi as Maruki, a veteran concierge

as Maruki, a veteran concierge Jun Fukuyama as the Maître d' of the store's restaurant

as the Maître d' of the store's restaurant Yūichi Nakamura as Tokiwa, a salesman that looks sternly at Akino

Electronic music producer tofubeats is composing the film's music. Chiyo Morita ( Run with the Wind episode animation director) is serving as character designer and chief animation director.

© 2023西村ツチカ／小学館／「北極百貨店のコンシェルジュさん」製作委員会

The film will open this fall.

Yoshimi Itazu ("Pigtails," Welcome to the Ballroom , key animation on Popin Q ) is making his directorial debut on a feature anime film, with Satomi Ooshima ( Hataraki Man , Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko , Raven of the Inner Palace ) penning the script and Aniplex distributing. Production I.G is producing the film.

The manga centers on a new concierge at a mysterious department store where all the customers are animals. As a concierge, she tries to read her peculiar customers and try to make appropriate recommendations to them.

Nishimura launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Zōkan magazine in November 2016, and ended it in 2020 with two volumes. The manga won the Excellence Award for the Ministry of Cultural Affairs' 25th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2022.

Nishimura is one of 13 featured artists in the Glaeolia 3 manga anthology of indie manga, Glacier Bay Books released the book in July 2022.

