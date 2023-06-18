Little Glee Monster Performs Next Ending Song for Mix: Meisei Story Anime's 2nd Season

"Ima Kono Toki o" to begin playing in July

The female vocal group Little Glee Monster announced during their Chiba concert on Sunday that they are contributing their song "Ima Kono Toki o" ([Take] This Moment, Now) as the new ending theme for Mix: Meisei Story -Nidome no Natsu, Sora no Mukou e- (Mix: Meisei Story ~Our Second Summer, Beyond the Sky~), the Mix: Meisei Story anime's second season. The new ending theme song will start playing in the season in July.

©あだち充／MIX MEISEI STORY製作委員会 2023

Mix: Meisei Story

The group members explained that all the stories ofcreatorremind people of "those moments of adolescence," and they hope their new song also invokes those moments that linger in all of our hearts. The group already contributed the firstseason's first ending theme song "Kimi ni Todoku Made."

The season premiered on April 1 at 5:30 p.m. JST.

The story takes place after the summer of the first year of high school.

The anime's returning cast members include:

Aside from Tomohiro Kamitani (episode director for A Certain Scientific Railgun , Chaos;Child ) as the new director, returning staff members include:

Toshinori Watanabe directed the show's first season.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in 2019, and it ran for 24 episodes.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

A new generation steps up to the plate in a moving sequel to the 1985 baseball manga, Touch . Stepbrothers Touma and Suichirou are ace players on Meisei High School's baseball team, and thanks to them, the team may finally have a chance at returning to nationals. But little by little, a tragic legacy unfolds as the stepbrothers follow in their fathers' footsteps.

Mitsuru Adachi launched the manga series in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine in 2012.

Source: Comic Natalie