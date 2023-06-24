×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 12-18

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer's Swordsmith Village Arc finale ranks higher than Sazae-san with 7.6%



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc (finale) Fuji TV June 18 (Sun) 23:15 70 min.
7.6
Sazae-san Fuji TV June 18 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.0
Detective Conan NTV June 17 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.5
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV June 18 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.2
MIX Season 2 NTV June 17 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.5
Doraemon TV Asahi June 17 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.4
One Piece Fuji TV June 18 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.8
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi June 18 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.7
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi June 17 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.4
Pokémon: Horizons TV Tokyo June 16 (Fri) 18:55 30 min.
1.8

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 5-11
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives