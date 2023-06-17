News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 5-11
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer's Swordsmith Village Arc ranks higher than Sazae-san with 7.6%
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
|Fuji TV
|June 11 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|June 11 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|June 10 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|June 11 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
|TV Asahi
|June 11 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|MIX Season 2
|NTV
|June 10 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|June 11 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|June 10 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury
|TBS
|June 11 (Sun)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|June 10 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)