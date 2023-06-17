×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 5-11

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer's Swordsmith Village Arc ranks higher than Sazae-san with 7.6%



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Fuji TV June 11 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
7.6
Sazae-san Fuji TV June 11 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.3
Detective Conan NTV June 10 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV June 11 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.1
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi June 11 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.4
MIX Season 2 NTV June 10 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.4
One Piece Fuji TV June 11 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.2
Doraemon TV Asahi June 10 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.9
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury TBS June 11 (Sun) 17:00 30 min.
2.6
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi June 10 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.5

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

