News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 29-June 4

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Live-action Umimachi Diary film earns 6.6% rating

Hirokazu Kore-eda's live-action film adaptation of Akimi Yoshida's Umimachi Diary manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, June 3 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.6% rating.



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV June 4 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.4
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Fuji TV June 4 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
7.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV June 4 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.4
Detective Conan NTV June 3 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.3
Doraemon TV Asahi June 3 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.0
MIX Season 2 NTV June 3 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.8
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi June 3 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.7
One Piece Fuji TV June 4 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.7
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi June 4 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.5
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E June 3 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.9

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

