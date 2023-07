Crunchyroll to Also Stream Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Anime

Anime begins streaming on July 9 at 5:00 a.m. EDT

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2023 sponsored by Yen Press!

©Haro Aso, Kotaro Takata, Shogakukan/Zom100 Project

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

announced on Saturday that it will stream the television anime ofand's) manga, beginning on July 9 at 5:00 a.m. EDT. Thewill stream in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Indian subcontinent.

The series will stream in Japanese with English, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Hindi, Russian, and Arabic subtitles. The anime will also stream with dubs in English, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Hindi. Dub launches will be announced at a later date.

The anime will premiere in Japan on July 9. Viz Media has licensed the anime in North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The anime is a Viz Media co-production alongside Shogakukan and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Japan.

The anime will debut on Hulu and Netflix in the United States on July 9 at 5:00 a.m. EDT.

The anime stars Shūichirō Umeda as protagonist Akira Tendo. Tomori Kusunoki co-stars as the heroine Shizuka Mikazuki, a worker in a foreign finance company who always plays it safe on risk-reward, and has an internal list of "100 things you must do to not become a zombie." Makoto Furukawa plays Kenichiro Ryuzaki, while Minami Takahashi as Beatrix Amerhauser.

The English dub cast for the anime includes:

Kazuki Kawagoe is directing the anime at studio BUG FILMS and Hanako Ueda is the assistant director. Hiroshi Seko is overseeing the series scripts, Kii Tanaka is the character designer, and Junpei Fukuchi is the zombie designer. Makoto Miyazaki is composing the music. Maiko Gōda is in charge of "music selection" and dugout is in charge of sound production. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Co., Ltd is producing the anime. KANA-BOON is performing the opening theme song "Song of the Dead," and Shiyui is performing the ending theme song "Happiness of the Dead."

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket.

The manga debuted in Shogakukan 's Sunday GX magazine in October 2018. The series was nominated for an Eisner award.

The manga is inspiring a live-action film that will debut on Netflix worldwide in 2023. Aso's Alice in Borderland manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that debuted on Netflix in December 2021. The second season debuted on Netflix worldwide in December 2022.

Source: Press release