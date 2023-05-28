Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Anime Debuts on Hulu in U.S. on July 9

to also stream anime on, "other streaming platforms"

Viz Media announced on Sunday that it will debut the television anime adaptation of Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata 's Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead ( Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru Made ni Shitai 100 no Koto ) manga on Hulu in the United States on July 9 at 5:00 a.m. EDT. The company also stated it will stream the anime on Netflix in the U.S., adding it will reveal debut details for Netflix "and other streaming platforms" at a later date.

Viz Media also revealed on Sunday that KANA-BOON is performing the opening theme song "Song of the Dead," and Shiyui is performing the ending theme song "Happiness of the Dead."

The official website for the anime also revealed a commercial for the anime on Sunday, which confirms the show's July 9 premiere in Japan as well and previews KANA-BOON 's theme song.

The anime will star Shūichirō Umeda as protagonist Akira Tendo. Tomori Kusunoki co-stars as the heroine Shizuka Mikazuki, a worker in a foreign finance company who always plays it safe on risk-reward, and has an internal list of "100 things you must do to not become a zombie."

Kazuki Kawagoe is directing the anime at studio BUG FILMS and Hanako Ueda is the assistant director. Hiroshi Seko is overseeing the series scripts, Kii Tanaka is the character designer, and Junpei Fukuchi is the zombie designer. Makoto Miyazaki is composing the music. Maiko Gōda is in charge of " Music Selection " and dugout is in charge of sound production. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Co., Ltd is producing the anime.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket.

The manga debuted in Shogakukan 's Sunday GX magazine in October 2018. The series was nominated for an Eisner award.

The manga is inspiring a live-action film that will debut on Netflix worldwide in 2023. Aso's Alice in Borderland manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that debuted on Netflix in December 2021. The second season debuted on Netflix worldwide in December 2022.